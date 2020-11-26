Looking Back: Alex Backus leaps off The STRAT — 855 feet!

This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has many exciting and adventure-consuming activities, one including an 855-foot jump from the tallest structure in Las Vegas and in the state of Nevada.

Good Day Las Vegas’ anchor, Alex Backus, muscled up some courage and bravery and went for the leap at The STRAT’s SkyJump!

The STRAT says the thrill ride holds a Guinness World Record as the highest commercial decelerator descent facility. Brave souls leap off the launch pad and zoom toward the landing pad at speeds topping 40 mph.

For tickets and pricing, click here.