‘Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022,’ best party will be in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Year’s Eve will be back in a big way as the nation bids farewell to 2021 and celebrates the start of 2022. One of the biggest parties will be in Las Vegas.

If you can’t be there in person, don’t worry. Nexstar Media Inc.’s Las Vegas television station, KLAS-TV, will host “Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT, featuring live musical performances, special entertainment, a countdown to midnight across all four-time zones, the midnight ball-drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas’ Reunion Tower and from Denver’s downtown area, as well as a 10-minute firework show launched from the rooftops of eight Las Vegas Strip hotels.

The show will air in the following 13 cities: Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Honolulu, Fresno, Bakersfield, Grand Junction, and Colorado Springs.

“Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022” will also be available online with exclusive bonus content and can be seen on the stations’ digital and streaming platforms. Partygoers, family, and friends will have the opportunity to share their own personal New Year’s Eve merry-making experiences and holiday wishes using #VEGASNYE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The special will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo, and actress and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak.

Performances will include Country-pop star and multi-platinum recording artist, Scotty McCreery, and quintessential Las Vegas acts like Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil’s Ka!, Illusionist Xavier Mortimer, and Absinthe.

Once again, KLAS-TV will partner with Souper Bowl of Caring to raise money to address the issue of hunger and food insecurity in each of the cities where the special will be aired. The youth-inspired movement tackles hunger in local communities by mobilizing grassroots resources including churches, schools, and civic groups. Last year, viewers donated nearly 350,000 meals.

“Partnering with Souper Bowl of Caring last year really made an impact for our local communities and this year, we are adding more phone lines providing viewers an even greater opportunity to donate,” said Lisa Howfield, vice president and general manager of KLAS-TV.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to their local food bank by phone, online, or by texting “NYEDONATE” to 26989.