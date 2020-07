Central California creeks offer beautiful waterfalls in the cooler months, and cold swimming holes in the heat of the summer. Lewis Creek is one of the more popular trails outside of Oakhurst, with several different places to start the hike. This means you can choose your hike distance. We started in the middle of the trail, and over the course of 4 miles, saw both Corlieu and Red Rock Falls.

Difficulty: moderateLength: 4 milesElevation gain: 500 ft