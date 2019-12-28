On the Trail VR/360°: Hidden Homes Nature Trail

A gem of a hike for all ages is right here in Fresno. Join Cody and Lauren as they take you on a short and easy trail, learning about local wildlife along the way.
Length: .50 mi
Difficulty: easy
Elevation gain: 0 ft
by: Lauren Wallace
