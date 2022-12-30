Difficulty: moderate
Length: 4.5 miles
Elevation gain: 500 ft
There are numerous trails at Coyote Sno-Park. Join us as we pick a moderate trail to snowshoe: Eagle Trail to Shaver Lake Vista.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted:
Updated:
Difficulty: moderate
Length: 4.5 miles
Elevation gain: 500 ft
There are numerous trails at Coyote Sno-Park. Join us as we pick a moderate trail to snowshoe: Eagle Trail to Shaver Lake Vista.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com