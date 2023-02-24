We love getting snow in the Sierra, and many of you can’t wait to spend time in the mountains in the winter. However, the risk of frostbite and hypothermia is very real as temperatures can get extremely cold in the higher elevations. Read on to learn about what hypothermia and frostbite are, the signs and symptoms, and how you can prevent them.

Hypothermia

Hypothermia occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it, resulting in lower body temperature. It doesn’t just happen when it’s bitterly cold outside. It can also happen when temperatures are above 40° and you get wet. The scary part is that it impacts your brain and ability to think clearly, so you may not recognize that it’s happening.

Some symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, stiff muscles, and slurred speech. Shivering may even stop with severe hypothermia.

It’s important to take the person’s temperature when they have symptoms. If their body temperature is below 95°, they need immediate medical attention.

If medical attention isn’t immediately available, try to get the person warm. Move to a warmer shelter, remove any wet clothes, and warm their core. If they are conscious, a warm, non-alcoholic drink can help.

If the person appears to be unconscious or does not seem to have a pulse, perform CPR until medical attention arrives.

Frostbite

Frostbite is an injury from freezing. It tends to affect your extremities, like your fingers, toes, nose, and ears. It’s serious, as it can permanently damage the body, or even lead to amputation.

Frostbite can begin with redness and pain. Numbness, white or pale skin, and unusually firm skin are all signs of frostbite.

The mildest form of frostbite is frostnip, and you can try to cover the exposed affected skin and warm it up. Don’t warm the affected area by rubbing or putting hot water on it, but rather use armpits or other warm areas of the body.

If the skin blisters, then superficial or deep frostbite may be occurring, and it’s time to get medical help.

Prevention

So how can you prevent being in either of these situations? It’s far easier to keep yourself warm than it is to get warm, so proper preparation is key. Know the weather forecast, including the wind chill. The wind will make us lose heat more quickly.

It’s important to have the correct clothes for the weather. Layers are very important in the winter time. You should have a base layer to wick moisture and keep you dry, a mid layer to retain your body heat and protect you from the cold, and an outer layer to be a barrier from the wind and cold. You can use the chart below to see how cold it will feel when you combine the air temperature and the wind. This will help you to choose your clothing wisely. Wind really does make a difference.

Having an emergency shelter is also a great idea. Be aware of how you’re feeling, and check in with others in your group. Be proactive about warming up fingers or toes that start to get cold.

You should now have a better understanding about cold weather illnesses and how you can avoid them. Make sure you explore the rest of our On the Trail VR/360°section of this website and find your next snowy adventure. Gather your winter clothing layers and head outdoors, stay safe, and enjoy the adventure!