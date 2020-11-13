On The Map: Yosemite

Today’s story is full of good information, but a warning, there’s a spoiler coming. In the first few seconds you’ll know where we were on the map.

Well, it’s obvious where I am today, Yosemite National Park.

And rather than giving you the punch line at the end of the On The Map story like I normally do, this time I’m going to give you 5 things you probably didn’t know about Yosemite National Park.

There are over 400 different species of animal living in Yosemite National Park including the recently re-introduced red-legged frog. And if you take a stroll across the bridge at Cook’s Meadow, you might actually see one for yourself.

There are over 750 miles of trails in Yosemite National Park, with varying degrees of difficulty.

No grizzly bears exist in Yosemite National Park. In fact, the last grizzly bear to ever be seen in the park was captured by Grizzly Adams himself in the 1850s.

Yosemite Falls is one of several ephemeral falls in Yosemite national Park, and that means it’s fed by snow melt. And once all the snow has melted, well these waterfalls tend to run out of gas. Not true, however of Nevada Falls and Vernal Falls. Both are year round because they are fed by the Merced River.

In 1903, John Muir went camping with President Theodore Roosevelt and took a very famous picture right here at Glacier Point. He was bringing him camping to convince him to bring Yosemite National Park back into federal control. You see California controlled it at the time. And in 1906 President Theodore Roosevelt did just that. Took control of Yosemite National Park, putting it under federal jurisdiction. With Emily Lucas behind the camera, and at Tunnel View, and in Cook’s Meadow, and in Yosemite Village, and under a big rock, and in front of Yosemite Falls, and at Glacier Point, I’m A.J. Fox.