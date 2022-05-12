Today we visit a modern city with natural surroundings. That mix is what caused it to win it’s place on the map.

Well, in the Central Valley, as communities were being established, choosing a name was an important step.

But sometimes all you needed to do was look around.

Mother Nature will lead you to the right moniker.

This is Bravo Lake.

It wasn’t named that originally, though.

When Gilbert Stevenson came to the area to establish a townsite in 1907, he purchased 13 thousand acres.

He also built the first brick buildings.

He was responsible for most of the infrastructure.

Streets, sewer lines, the works.

Well, the lake is on the southeast edge of town.

It was originally designed to be a recreation area.

You could do boating, or have a picnic, or walk around the lake and enjoy the water, and the trees that surrounded the lake.

And that’s where the name comes from: the lake in the woods.

Or Woodlake on the map of Tulare County.

Oh, by the way, when you’re in Woodlake, make sure you visit the Woodlake Botanical Garden.

It’s right next to Bravo Lake, and you’ll be glad you did.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.