Today we visit a place whose role in United States presidential history is commemorated with a place of honor on the map.

Nestled in the Sierra Nevada, inside Kings Canyon National Park, is an area of about 100 acres of privately owned land.

200 cabins are in this spot.

In the 1870s it was actually a homestead.

But the name didn’t come about until the early 1900s and it has a political connection.

In 1916, Woodrow Wilson, was running for a second term, and it was a tight race.

Charles Hughes was the republican running against him, and it was going to be so close, that one state was going to decide the election.

That state? California.

At the time, the mountain communities were a big democratic party stronghold and Wilson was going to need every one of those votes if he was going to win.

Well, here’s the funny part: A few days before election day, there was a massive snowstorm in the Sierra Nevada.

Several feet of snow fell.

It only stopped snowing less than 48 hours before election day.

The day before was clear enough that some of the snow melted and the roads started to clear, but would it be enough to allow Wilson voters to get to the poles.

Election day arrived, November 7th, 1916, and it looked like Hughes was going to win.

Later that night as the printers were going to press, Hughes was declared the victor.

So, the following morning, newspapers were saying Hughes was the next president of the United States.

But over the next few days, as more and more votes came in from those mountain communities, the dwindling lead of Hughes got more dramatic.

In fact, at the end of the day, Wilson won California by only 3000 votes, and thus, took the 13 electoral votes and the Presidency for a second term.

This community was named in honor of Wilson’s victory in 1916.

And so, Wilsonia is on the map, of Tulare County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.