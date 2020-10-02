On The Map: Wawona

Today we go to a property that changed hands a bunch of times. Why was it so sought after? Watch this story and you’ll see why it has a good place on the map.

Pallachun.

Pallachun is a word that the Native Americans use to describe a good place to stop. And that’s what this area was described as.

A guy named Galen Clark in 1857 stopped here on his way to Yosemite and said, “Wow, I’m going to build a cabin right there.” And that’s exactly what he did.

He built a house. And suddenly everybody wanted to spend the night here, so he built an extra room, and then another room, and suddenly he was in the hotel business. They called this place “Clark Station”.

In 1869, Edwin Moore bought half interest of the hotel and it became known as “Clark & Moore’s”.

And finally, in 1874, the Washburn Brothers bought out the hotel in its entirety and they changed the name to “Big Tree Station”.

10 years later, they decided to change the name.

This time they changed the name back to a Miwok word, a Native American word, and it represents the sound that an owl makes.

You see the owl is the spirit guardian of the Sequoia Trees.

What is the name of that sound that the owl makes?

Wawona, on the map of Mariposa County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.