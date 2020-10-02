On The Map: Wawona

On The Map: Originals

Today we go to a property that changed hands a bunch of times. Why was it so sought after? Watch this story and you’ll see why it has a good place on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pallachun.

Pallachun is a word that the Native Americans use to describe a good place to stop. And that’s what this area was described as.

A guy named Galen Clark in 1857 stopped here on his way to Yosemite and said, “Wow, I’m going to build a cabin right there.” And that’s exactly what he did.

He built a house. And suddenly everybody wanted to spend the night here, so he built an extra room, and then another room, and suddenly he was in the hotel business. They called this place “Clark Station”.

In 1869, Edwin Moore bought half interest of the hotel and it became known as “Clark & Moore’s”.

And finally, in 1874, the Washburn Brothers bought out the hotel in its entirety and they changed the name to “Big Tree Station”.

10 years later, they decided to change the name.

This time they changed the name back to a Miwok word, a Native American word, and it represents the sound that an owl makes.

You see the owl is the spirit guardian of the Sequoia Trees.

What is the name of that sound that the owl makes?

Wawona, on the map of Mariposa County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.