When you go looking for towns named after famous people, you may get a charge out of one name that you can find on the map.

Italian physicist Alessandro Volta was an inventor, a scientist, and a university professor.

He invented a device that he called a “voltaic pile”.

You say you’ve never heard of that?

I’m not surprised.

We call it a battery, and it generated electricity using chemicals.

That was a big deal because before that, everybody understood that electricity was only created by living things.

Mr. Volta proved that to be wrong.

His invention garnered him a little bit of notoriety.

So much so that he became close personal friends to Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Professor Volta did pass away in 1827.

More than 60 years later, the Volta Improvement Company laid out this town in honor of that great pioneer of power and electricity.

And it was solidified when their post office finally opened in 1892.

Now Volta is on the map of Merced County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.