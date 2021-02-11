On The Map: Visalia

One of the lessons we learn today is that if you change the name of a place, you can always just change it back. That’s exactly what happened to this place that was, then wasn’t, and now is again… on the map.

When this city was originally surveyed, it was called, “the most beautiful of the county.”

There’s another city in Kentucky by the same name, it was named after the Vise family.

You see, Nathaniel Vise was on the original survey team out here in California.

The town in Kentucky was named after one of his relatives.

In December of 1853, the county seat of Tulare County was moved from Woodsville to this city.

And when they did that, the county supervisors changed the name of the city to Buena Vista.

And that was very unpopular because only two months after that, they decided to change the name back to the original name that honors the Vise family.

Visalia… on the map, of Tulare County.

Oh, by the way, at Mooney Park you can actually come and see for yourself Visalia’s very first jail.

You see two doors and two bars above, that’s because this is two cells. There’s a wall in between.

It was built in 1872, but by 1876, a new courthouse in Visalia was built that had a jail cell in the basement.

So this building was obsolete.

