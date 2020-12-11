On The Map: Tulare

Before agriculture took over the Central Valley, there was a lot of stuff just growing on its own. And it’s that stuff that can sometimes end with its name on the map.

Tollin.

That’s an Aztec word, and I have no idea whether or not I’m pronouncing it correctly. The English word is Bullrush. When the Spanish started occupying the Central Valley in the 1700s, they found that this entire area was covered with reeds just like this one. The word they used to describe it is “tule”, and the place where they grow is called “tular”. And so this entire area was named “los tulares”.

Fast forward to 1848. The treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo ended the Mexican-American War and transferred more than half a million square miles to United States Control. That land became the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

In 1849 gold was discovered in California. In 1850 California became a state. In 1852 the county was formed and 20 years later, the city of the same name was incorporated.

The name comes from that original Spanish word for the place where the reeds grow, “los tulares”. Or more simply: Tulare, on the map of Tulare County.

