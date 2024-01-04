Today we visit a place that most of you watching have never seen. That's because this place doesn't always exist. More than half the people alive today were not yet born the last time this place was on the map.

They used to call this lake the “largest lake west of the Rockies” and some say west of the Mississippi.

In the early 1800s, the area covered anywhere from 800 to 1,000 square miles.

That makes it four or five times larger than Lake Tahoe.

It was fed by mainly the Kings River, but also the Kaweah, the Tule Rivers, the Kern River as well.

In the mid 1800s, the diversion of these rivers and construction of canals robbed the lake of its connection to the annual Sierra snow melt.

The lake went dry for the first time in 1899.

Since then, it’s returned only under the influence of massive rainfall or snowmelt years.

One of those years was 1938 when an abundant rain year caused the lake to fill.

Same thing happened in 1983 which was an El Niño year.

Well, that brings us to 2023.

There was a record snow in the Sierra Nevada that year that turned into quite a lot of runoff water.

They called it the Big Melt.

And the powers that be diverted that extra water into the old dry lake bed.

Here’s the problem:

That dry lakebed had been converted into agricultural interests over the years.

And when all that water came flooding back down it made a big mess.

When the Spanish Expeditions arrived, they found that there was an abundance of brush growing.

It was a bullrush plant that they called “los tulares”.

That became the basis of the name of the lake.

Tulare Lake, occasionally on the map of Kings County.

With Josie Robles behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.