On The Map: Trent

Today’s story starts a long time ago in a country far far away where it’s possible that a river or a religious revolution ended up contributing to a name on the map.

Today I got two choices on how this community got its name.

First, from England.

The third largest river in that country is called the Trent River.

And the reason why they call it Trent is actually a mumbled version of the word torrent. Torrent represents the strong flow that goes through that river especially during the spring thaw.

Second, we have to go to the year 1517 and the country of Germany where Martin Luther began what ended up being called The Reformation.

About 50 or 60 years later, The Catholic Church organized a response.

It was an ecumenical meeting that they called the Council of Trent.

That was named for the city in Italy in which it was held.

Whether it be the river, or the council, some official of the Southern Pacific Railroad decided to name this community Trent, on the map of Merced County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.