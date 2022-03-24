Today we visit a town that wanted to be a city and never got there. But even a couple of turns of bad luck couldn’t deny this community its place on the map.

The 76 Land and Water Company dug a canal very close to the area where the Southern Pacific Railroad crossed the Kings River.

And the town that was established nearby never incorporated, it never really had a chance to.

Well the first couple of years of this town’s life were great.

There was a thriving business district, several hundred new residents coming to town.

But the third year, a devastating fire destroyed most of those businesses.

And the year after that, the Southern Pacific Railroad completed their line from Fresno to Porterville, going through the towns of Reedley to the north of here and Dinuba to the east of here.

With the support of the railroad, those cities were on the rise, but this town started to decline.

It’s still here, but it never got a chance to become an incorporated city.

Its name comes from the director of the 76 Land and Water Company, that dug that original canal.

His name was Charles Traver.

And so, Traver is on the map of Tulare County.

Oh, by the way, if you visit Traver, don’t forget to stop by Bravo farms Vintage Cheese factory.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox