On The Map: Tollhouse

Today We visit a place not named for a person, but for a road. The road and the town are still on the map.

When a mill was set up in Pine Ridge in the 1850s, the potential for timber sales was huge, I mean just look at the supply.

The problem was getting that lumber out of the Sierra Nevada and down to the valley floor.

Once a man named Charles Converse, A logger, sent all of his logs down the Kings River expecting to collect them down in the valley somewhere, and those logs were never seen again.

The woods brothers had a wood shake business and in 1866 they got permission from Fresno County to build a toll road so that they could carry their wood shakes out of the mountains down into the valley.

The toll was set by Fresno County, a dollar fifty per wagon and a pair of horses, each additional pair of horses extra, of course.

The road was called Tollhouse Grade.

In 1877 Fresno County bought the road back from the Woods brothers and the toll went away, but the name remained.

Tollhouse, on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, in 1911, Tollhouse grade hosted a horseless carriage race.

You see, one car would go up the grade at a time because the road was so thin.

One car, one driver, and one time keeper.

And the car with the winning time, the company that made that automobile, would brag about how awesome their machine was.

The last race, sadly, was in 1935.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.