On The Map: Tipton

Today is something of a riddle. What kind of town is built because building stops? The answer to that question is how this town found itself on the map.

In the late 1800s, the Southern Pacific railroad was making this rail line.

It connects Tulare to Delano.

But for some reason, in 1872, construction stopped.

It just halted.

Did they run out of money?

Did they run out of materials?

The fact is, we just don’t know.

But a name was needed for the community that was coming up around this area that was the end of the line.

So they called it “Tip Town”, indicating it was the last town on the line of this rail.

In 1873 when construction got under way again, the post office took the name Tipton, on the map of Tulare County.

Oh by the way, Tipton is also the name of a town in the county of Staffordshire in England.

And it’s the name of a town in Australia.

And thirteen additional cities in the United States carry the name Tipton.

