On The Map: Sugar Pine

If you’re going to name a place after a tree, it might as well be a big one. That’s exactly the type of tree that ended up with its name on the map.

Y’know one particular species of pine tree can grow to be more than 250 feet tall.

In fact, the tallest one ever found of this particular species was in Yosemite National Park at 273 feet.

The Madera Sugar Pine Company built a mill in this area, right by Mill Creek, in 1899.

And there was extensive logging done by that company in this area up until 1931 when they went out of business… probably a victim of the Great Depression.

A few of those old mill buildings remain.

They’re rental properties now.

But the name Sugar Pine remains on the map of Madera County.

Oh, by the way, The Sugar Pine Mountain Railroad is still open for business.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.

-train whistle-

I always wanted to do that!