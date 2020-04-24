On The Map: Stratford

Live Now
If at first you don’t succeed, try try again. That’s what the people of this town learned as they moved to solidify their place… on the map.

Posted: / Updated:

Today I’m standing on the corner of Empire Street and Lincoln Avenue, and that’s significant because the Empire Investment Company purchased 19,000 acres of land here in Tulare County in the year 1905. In 1907, the company started selling 20 acre parcels of land and a town formed as a result. The town was named after the manager of that Empire Ranch. His name was William Stratton.

Well when the folks of Stratton applied for their first post office, they were denied. The reason they were given was because there was already a town named Stratton. It was a gold mining town in the mountains in San Diego County.

The people of Stratton were undaunted and they reapplied. This time they changed the name just a little bit, just enough. Instead of saying Stratton, they now call it Stratford, on the map of Kings County.

Oh, by the way, the town of Stratford is trying to open a new gas station. You see, right now, they don’t have any.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.

