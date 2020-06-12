1  of  2
Breaking News
Three officers wounded, suspect dead in 2nd active shooter case in Paso Robles Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Madera man last seen on June 4

On The Map: Shaver Lake

On The Map: Originals

Today we go to the Sierra Nevada to find out how one resort community flooded its way… on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s story is a lot like the Three Little Pigs, you know, straw house, wood house, brick house.

Well, in 1891, The Fresno Flume and Irrigation Company purchased a saw mill from William Stevenson, as in Stevenson Creek.

A flood washed away that old, wooden dam.

Lewis Swift and Charles Shaver saved the company and they built a new dam and this time it was out of rocks.

And the pond that was formed was named for one of those saviors, Charles Shaver, or Shaver lake… on the map of Fresno County.

Oh by the way, in 1927, a power company came in and built the dam that still remains today.

It’s run by Southern California Edison that greatly expanded the area of the lake, and a lot of people started moving to the area, and you know the rest of the story.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.