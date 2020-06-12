On The Map: Shaver Lake

Today we go to the Sierra Nevada to find out how one resort community flooded its way… on the map.

Today’s story is a lot like the Three Little Pigs, you know, straw house, wood house, brick house.

Well, in 1891, The Fresno Flume and Irrigation Company purchased a saw mill from William Stevenson, as in Stevenson Creek.

A flood washed away that old, wooden dam.

Lewis Swift and Charles Shaver saved the company and they built a new dam and this time it was out of rocks.

And the pond that was formed was named for one of those saviors, Charles Shaver, or Shaver lake… on the map of Fresno County.

Oh by the way, in 1927, a power company came in and built the dam that still remains today.

It’s run by Southern California Edison that greatly expanded the area of the lake, and a lot of people started moving to the area, and you know the rest of the story.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.