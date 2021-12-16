On The Map: Sequoia Lake

What one person calls unfit may be perfect for someone else. Today we visit just such a place on the map.

The Timber and Stone Act was enacted by Congress in 1878 and it allowed the federal government to sell land that was declared “unfit for farming”.

They sold it to loggers and miners.

The price was $2.50 per acre.

And when some loggers, several logging companies in fact, got in on the deal, they decided to dam up Mill Flat Creek and they created this lake.

In 1905, Thomas Hume and Ira Bennett went halvsies and bought the Sanger Lumber Company.

They renamed it the Hume-Bennett Lumber Company.

At this time logging giant sequoia trees was pretty big business and some of the trees were 20 feet in diameter.

Well in the 20s, 1922 or 23, George Hume, that is Thomas’ son sold this area with the stipulation that forevermore, it would always be run by the Young Men’s Christian Association, otherwise known as the Y.M.C.A.

The YMCA has been running camps at this lake ever since, the lake named for the giant trees that surround it.

Sequoia Lake on the map of Fresno County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.