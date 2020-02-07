On The Map: Selma

Today we start again with what else, the railroad. And here’s a minor spoiler, the city is named after a person. But there is still a small debate over whose name is truly… on the map.

When the railroad again established a new community in the Central Valley, there was a problem. The place was so dry it seems like nothing could possible grow there.  So they had some water pulled in by canal. Once that water arrived in this Central Valley town, they realized that the soil was extremely fertile. Groves of tree fruit started popping up all over the place and large vineyards. So much so that this area actually became known as the “Raisin Capitol of the World”. So, how did it get the name?

One story says the town was named for the wife of an office assistant of the Southern Pacific Railroad. Her name was Selma Michelsen Kingsbury. There are at least four other stories. But in any event, Selma remains on the map of Fresno County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

