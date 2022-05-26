The impact of the church in California’s history cannot be over stated. Today’s story has less to do with confession and more to do with confusion in how this name came to be on the map.

I’m sure you’ve realized by now that because of the influence of the Spanish Missions in California, we got a lot of cities that are named after catholic saints.

San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, you get the idea.

And in case you didn’t know the difference, “san” something, that’s masculine, “santa” something, that’s feminine.

Well no we have a problem.

There is not saint Nella.

Granted, I only did a google search.

Point being, the city is not named for a saint, but a type of building.

More specifically, a house built in LA County that is today on the U.S. national register of historic places.

It’s called the “Centinela Adobe” or “La Casa De La Centinela”.

Now centinela translated means “sentinel” or “sentry”, guard of the castle gates if you will.

Centinela was probably just misspelled and we end up with Santa Nella on the map of Merced County.

Oh, by the way, Santa Nella may be small, but is sure is busy here at the intersection of I-5 and Highway 33.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.