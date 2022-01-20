On The Map: Sanger

Well you’d think that a place would take its name from its founder, or at least one of its residents. Today’s city took its name from a man who never once set foot on this place on the map.

In 1888, the Southern Pacific Railroad had a branch line that they had just completed from Fresno to Porterville.

The Pacific Improvement Company was an affiliate of the railroad and their job was to develop communities along branch line, and they did so right in this place where they opened a station.

The Pacific Improvement Company had affiliates of their own.

They had hotels.

They had steam ships.

They had an iron manufacturing plant.

They even had a coal mine.

An official from the Pacific Improvement Company also happened to be the secretary of the National Railroad Yardmasters Association.

That’s a union.

During a union convention in San Francisco, some railroad officials came up to him and told him they had named a city in his honor.

That man’s name, Joseph Sanger Jr.

Well, it’s an unfortunate twist of fate the he passed away, never having seen the town that bears his name.

Sanger, on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, Sanger also has the designation of being home to the Nation’s Christmas Tree, which is the General Grant Tree, which is no where near here.

The reason why it is, is because Sanger has always had a tradition of having a pilgrimage going up to the General Grant Tree around Christmas time.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.