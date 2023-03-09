Hard times. They happen. Today we have the story of a man whose hard times robbed him of his place… on the map.

Benjamin Graham, originally from Chicago, moved to the central valley in 1910.

You see, Jefferson James had passed away, and they were selling off all of his land.

Graham bought 3 million dollars worth of that land.

He was gonna sell of smaller chunks of it for a profit, and he would also get to name the town.

Of course he named it after himself… Grahamtown.

Fast forward to 1912, The San Joaquin Valley Railroad had just completed a line from Hardwick through Tranquillity and had a stop right here.

Well, Graham’s plan of building a community, named after himself, kind of hit a snag.

It’s not clear what kind of hard times fell on him, but he had to sell out his interest in the land to developers from L.A.

In 1913, a post office opened here and literally 2 days after they dropped the name Grahamtown in favor of a new name.

They took the name of a nearby river.

That river was named by Gabriel Moraga during his expedition of Alta California nearly 100 years earlier.

He had named it after his dad, José Joaquin Moraga.

Of course I’m talking about the San Joaquin River.

The town took the name of the mighty river…

San Joaquin, on the map of Fresno County.

