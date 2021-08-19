On The Map: Riverdale

Today we visit a place that went through a couple of “management changes” before it ended up with its name on the map.

Long before the United States took ownership, even before the Spanish arrived in this area, this was entirely populated by Native Americans.

The had created a pretty substantial network of roads all across the area.

Some going to the coast, some going to what is now known as Southern California.

The purpose of those roads was to connect other tribes in the area for trade.

Well, one of those roads was named El Camino Viejo a Los Angeles by the Spanish, and that means “The Old Road to Los Angeles”.

The also named a community on that road “La Libertad” which, in English, means “Liberty”.

And that’s the name they took when the post office was established in 1875.

The area was kinda swampy.

The Kings River was nearby and it would flood during the wet years.

Eventually levees were built to prevent that kind of thing from happening.

But the town of La Libertad was changed to Riverdale, on the map of Fresno County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.