Most of the time, people want to have stuff named after them. But today I will introduce you to a man who did NOT want his name on the map.

Thomas Law Reed was an army veteran.

He actually fought in the Civil War.

He participated in Sherman’s March to the Sea.

That was an important campaign because it effectively crippled the South and played a big role in ending the Civil War.

In the 20 years that followed, Thomas got married.

He moved to Michigan.

He managed a cheese factory, later moving to Northern California, and finally settling right here in Fresno County.

The 76 Land & Water Company persuaded him to move here to grow wheat, seeing as how there was going to be plenty of water from new canals that were diverting the water away from the Kings River which is behind me.

Thomas agreed.

He moved here to start growing wheat and soon became one of the biggest wheat producers in California.

He established Reed Colony and sold off a few plots of land.

That became the core of this community.

And in 1888 when the Southern Pacific Railroad was making plans to establish a rail line through the area, he traded half of his existing land for a commitment from the railroad to build a depot right here.

That’s exactly what they did.

Rail access really made this town boom.

But more than that, the more people that moved here, started growing different things like citrus, stone fruit, berries, olives, you name it.

And that attracted the Santa Fe Rail line to build a spur in town.

That made this community only the second in the San Joaquin Valley to have two competing rail lines.

The first was Fresno.

In 1913, the city incorporated and Thomas Reed objected to the use of his name.

But the Pacific Improvement Company convinced him to go with the slightly adjusted, Reedley… on the map of Fresno County.

