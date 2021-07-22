On The Map: Raisin City

When you hear the name of where we’re going today, you may say, “well that’s obvious.” But how they got to that name was part of a long journey that started on the other side of the planet and finished at this spot… on the map.

A branch line is part of a railway system that is NOT part of the main line.

It goes off to a community that is not directly on the main rail.

And the Southern Pacific Railroad made one of these branch lines coming to this area.

They originally named it “Hormuz” which is the name of an island that is off the coast of Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Hormuz had a reputation for being very wealthy, very abundant, very lush.

In fact, an Arab saying is, “If the world were a ring, Hormuz would be the jewel in it.”

This place was a place of abundance too and that was manifest in its chief agricultural product: raisins.

So the town fathers changed the name from Hormuz to Raisin.

And then, a little later on, they settled on Raisin City, on the map of Fresno County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.