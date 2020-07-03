On The Map: Prather

Decisions, decisions. They direct all of our lives, but especially so for one man who ended up with his name on the map.

Today we tell the story of a family whose patriarch was born in North Carolina in 1833.

His name was joseph and his life was marked with decisions, some of them good and some of them bad.

In 1861 when the Civil War broke out, he decided to join the military… on the losing side. Bad decision.

In 1862 though, he married a young woman named Mary Hedrick. Good decision.

In fact such a good decision, they had 11 children together.

In 1865, when the War was over, he moved his family first to Missouri, then to Texas, and finally to California.

He had bought some land in the Mussel Slough area, however, he sold out just before the famous trouble began in that area.

He spent some time in Southern California but moved back to Fresno County in 1893.

It turns out that was a bad decision because that was a drought year, and he ended up losing everything.

He had to move back in with his sons Joseph Jr. and Fred who had a very nice ranch in this area where we’re standing today.

In 1915, the post office opened in this area and named it for that prominent family whose patriarch was Joseph L. Prather… on the map of Fresno County.

