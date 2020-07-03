On The Map: Prather

On The Map: Originals

Decisions, decisions. They direct all of our lives, but especially so for one man who ended up with his name on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today we tell the story of a family whose patriarch was born in North Carolina in 1833.

His name was joseph and his life was marked with decisions, some of them good and some of them bad.

In 1861 when the Civil War broke out, he decided to join the military… on the losing side. Bad decision.

In 1862 though, he married a young woman named Mary Hedrick. Good decision.

In fact such a good decision, they had 11 children together.

In 1865, when the War was over, he moved his family first to Missouri, then to Texas, and finally to California.

He had bought some land in the Mussel Slough area, however, he sold out just before the famous trouble began in that area.

He spent some time in Southern California but moved back to Fresno County in 1893.

It turns out that was a bad decision because that was a drought year, and he ended up losing everything.

He had to move back in with his sons Joseph Jr. and Fred who had a very nice ranch in this area where we’re standing today.

In 1915, the post office opened in this area and named it for that prominent family whose patriarch was Joseph L. Prather… on the map of Fresno County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.