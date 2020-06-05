On The Map: Pine Ridge

Sometimes if you just take a look around, you can find a good name for a town, and that’s just what this community did when it was time to put its name on the map.

Moses Mock and John Humphreys were partners in a saw mill in the Sierra Nevada in the 1860s.

You see, by that time, the gold rush was over and Central California was turning their attention to businesses like agriculture, cattle ranching, or logging.

John Humphreys though, eventually got tired of the saw mill business and he had a house nearby, lived with his family. But he sold his interest in the company, he sold his home in 1874.

That property changed hands a couple of times and expanded. It became a hotel and a saloon. They were called Armstrong’s.

It was very popular to frequent this hotel and saloon because it was the halfway point from the valley floor to logging operations up in the Sierra Nevada.

The name of the community comes from what you see behind me… a ridge of pine trees, or Pine Ridge… on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, on your way up the mountain you’ve been passing by Cressman’s General Store for years. But did you know that they’ve been part of the Pine Ridge community since 1904.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.