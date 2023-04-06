France, Fig trees, and family. What those three things have in common is one special place on the map.

Today we have the story of the De Parlier family from France.

In 1876, the family actually moved from Springfield, Illinois to the Central Valley where they worked a 640-acre farm.

Well, they also opened a general store, a trading post, and even a post office.

It was quite the hub, easily becoming the center of all activity in the area.

In 1898, the post office part opened, and the first postmaster was the patriarch of the family.

In 1921 when the city incorporated, they took the name of the first postmaster.

Now his name was not De Parlier.

The family had changed the name some years earlier.

The man’s name was I. N. Parlier.

And so Parlier was on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, for decades Parlier boasted the largest fig tree in the world.

It was at the Parlier family home.

It was so big, wooden supports were used to hold up the branches to keep the tree from breaking under its own weight.

Because it was also wired with electric lights, community events would often be held under its limbs.

But in 1940, the tree finally collapsed, a victim of its own gargantuan size and a fairly strong passing storm.

With Joe Whittington behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.