Today we visit a place that earned a reputation for being protected from the cold weather. And now that city has a nice warm place, on the map.

Well these days you’ll find a lot of orange groves in this part of the San Joaquin Valley.

But originally, it was wheat, as far as the eye could see.

In 1912, Elmer Sheridan and some partners formed the Orosi Orange Land Company and they bought several thousand acres right here.

They were convinced that citrus was the crop that they should grow, and Mother Nature helped them prove it.

In 1913, A heavy frost destroyed most of the citrus in the San Joaquin Valley, but not here.

A thermal belt exists in this part of the Valley that protected the crop from that frost.

It was just warm enough that none of the oranges in this area were damaged at all.

It was helpful that the Santa Fe Railroad had just set up a line in the area to ship their crop out at a premium price.

The city incorporated in 1948.

But it wasn’t named after Elmer Sheridan, although he is considered the father of the city that is safe for oranges…

now named Orange Cove, on the map of Fresno County.

With Joe Whittington behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.