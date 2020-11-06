On The Map: Oakhurst

Up into the foothills we go today to talk about different types of trees and how one particular breed got its name… on the map.

In 1856 this town was established as a supply area for farmers, ranchers, gold miners, loggers… It was called Fresno Flats when the post office was established in 1873.

But in 1912, they decided to leave the name of Fresno Flats behind and choose another name.

So what name did they actually settle on? Well, let me take you through their process.

In California, there are more than a dozen different species of oak tree like this one here. And there are almost 150 communities that are named “Oak-something” like Oakland, for example.

The other part of the name comes from the old English word meaning “wooded hill”. And in 11th century England, if you actually came from a wooded hill area, your last name would actually be Hurst.

And so you put those two terms together and you get Oak and Hurst, or Oakhurst… on the map of Madera County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.