If you’re going to name your city after a fruit, you should pick ONE, right? Well, that’s not what this town did when it came time to put its name… on the map.

In the early 1900s, the Santa Fe Railroad had a relatively new line on the eastern side of the San Joaquin Valley.

It went from Orange Cove, to the north, kind of curved around a little bit and ended up in Minkler where it made a “Y” shape and went further northward to Piedra, and to the south it went to Reedley.

Between the Orange Cove and Reedley stops, about 9 miles to the north of Reedley, a depot was made.

A guy named L.C. Seagraves, he was a land owner, but he was originally from Chicago, he sold off plots of his land with the contention that you had to grow oranges on the land.

And the people did just that.

In fact, there were two main varieties that were planted in the new orange groves, navel oranges and valencia oranges.

When it came time to name the town, they just took those two orange varieties, slammed ‘em together to come up with Navelencia, on the map of Fresno County.

Oh by the way, Navelencia once hosted the President of the United States in 1977.

Then President Jimmy Carter was visiting to discuss the severe drought at the time.

Here he is pictured with Fresno Mayor Dan Whitehurst, California Senator Alan Cranston, and California State Senator Rose Ann Vuich.

With Joe Whittington behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.