On The Map: Minkler

Today we have a classic story of a young man who pulled himself up by his bootstraps and made a good life for himself and his family. His legacy can still be found on the map.

Shortly after the turn of the century, a Santa Fe spur was set up to connect Delpiedra to Reedley, and where we are today is about the halfway point.

And they named this place after a young man, a prominent farmer from Sanger which is just a couple miles down the road.

That man, as a young boy of thirteen, ran away from home. He originally lived in Iowa. He made his way to the Central Valley. He got a job tying sheaves of grain. Eventually working up to own a farm of his own and opening a store… this very store that we’re inside right now.

It was a cash store. What that means is: A cash store only deals in cash. Versus a trading post where you could bring in eggs, or a chicken, or produce and make a trade. This store only dealt in cash.

Eventually the family also owned the blacksmith shop and even a saloon.

Well that young man who ran away from home to make a life for himself in the Central Valley of California… His name is Ozra Minkler.

And now Minkler is on the map of Fresno County.

Oh by the way, the Minkler Cash Store is still in the very spot where it was founded more than 100 years ago.

It was purchased by the Ashcraft family in 1970 and it’s still owned by that family now. In fact, when you go there, say hi to Mary.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.