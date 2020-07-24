On The Map: Merced

KSEE24 RESCAN /
Today we go to a spot where the Catholic Church claims most of the responsibility in naming this place on the map.

In the Catholic tradition, the feast day of our lady of mercy is September 24th.

There are several places in California that are named for Out Lady of Mercy.

The first of which is a lagoon just outside the Bay Area. It was named in 1775.

A river flowing through the San Joaquin Valley was given the same name by Gabriel Moraga in 1806. Little did he know at the time that river flowed through what would later be known as Yosemite National Park.

The county was established in 1855.

The city was established by the Southern Pacific Railroad when they opened a station by that same name in 1872.

The lagoon, the river, the county, the city, and a least a half a dozen other places are all named for Our Lady of Mercy.

Or in Spanish: Nuestra Señora de la Merced.

Or just simply, Merced… on the map of Merced County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

