Breaking News
COVID-19 death reported in Madera County – first in the Central Valley

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

On The Map: Mendota

On The Map: Originals

Today we’re getting a little help from the master to tell the story of the meaning of the name of this city that you can find… on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You know, Bob Long did a story about this place some years ago and he called it:

The gathering or meeting place of the waters” – (Bob Long)

But here’s what I found out about that word…

It’s actually a Sioux language word. Well the Sioux Indians live in the Northern Plains of the United States.

The Native Americans in Central California speak a Yokutsan language.

So how did a word from the Sioux language make it out to Central California?

Was it the settlers who named it or was it the railroad? Well we really don’t know for sure.” – (Bob Long)

Railroad, of course.

And so, this “gathering of the waters” or “mouth of the river” or Mendota is on the map… of Fresno County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.