On The Map: Los Banos

Today we visit a city named in honor of a man whose good hygiene practices earned him his place, on the map.

Today we have the story of Padre Felipe Arroyo De La Cuesta.

He was at the Mission San Juan Bautista, which is about 35 miles to the west of where we are standing.

He would come to the San Joaquin Valley, as the story goes, on missionary trips and he would stop at a couple of pools along the way and take a bath… get cleaned up.

So the pools were named in his honor: Los Baños Del Padre Arroyo.

The creek that was nearby, that also took the name Los Banos.

That creek, Los Banos Creek, fills this very reservoir.

About 3 miles east of those pools, a German immigrant names Gustave Kreyenhagen opened a general store on land he leased from another German immigrant named Henry Miller, otherwise known as “the cattle king of California”.

And the town that grew up around that general store was named after the owner… Kreyenhagen’s.

But in 1874, when a post office was established actually in Kreyenhagen’s store, the name was changed to represent the creek that was named after the pools that were named after Padre Arroyo who bathed in those pools.

And now Los Banos is on the map of Merced County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.