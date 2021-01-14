On The Map: Lindsay

Happy wife, happy life, right? Living by that motto it what caused this place to be on the map.

Today we have the story of a man named A.J. Hutchinson. I like that name.

A.J. Hutchinson was a British subject. He was born in Bermuda. You see, his father, General William Hutchinson was the Governor of Bermuda.

In 1870, A.J. Hutchinson joined the British Army and spent a bit of time in India.

But he got sick.

He had to leave the army and he had to find a place with a better climate. And so he came to California.

He ended up in Pomona, California where he had some orange orchards and he bred horses for a time. His intention, though, was to move back to England and he sold out of those businesses and started making his way back east. But he spent a little time in Virginia and, wouldn’t you know it, he met a woman and they got married.

Well, go figure, she didn’t want to go back to England, and so they headed back to California. This time, the Central San Joaquin Valley. They set up a ranch. The year was 1889. He drilled a bunch of wells for irrigation purposes and purchased 2,000 acres of land and sub-divided those lots, sold them, essentially creating this town all by himself.

Well he named the land company and the city after his wife.

Her name: Sadie Lindsay Patton.

And now Lindsay is on the map, of Tulare County.

With Joe Maydon behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

