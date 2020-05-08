On The Map: Lemoore

Today we have the story of one Doctor/Businessman who was just trying to make his community better, and in the process ended up with his name… on the map.

In 1859, John Kurtz actually was the first person to settle this area. But it was 12 years after that the Lower Kings River Ditch Company was established by one Dr. Lovern Moore.

Dr. Moore, you see, was a community activist. He wanted to accomplish a couple of things. One: he wanted to get the rail to build a station in town, and he did that. He also wanted to establish a post office. That he had a little more trouble getting done.

When they applied for a post office, they used the name “Latachi”. That’s the original Native American name for this area. But it was rejected.

Well, in 1873 the town folk tried again and this time they reapplied for a post office and named it after Dr. Moore… Dr. Lovern Lee Moore. It was in the year 1898 that Dr. Moore passed away, but in 1900 the town became an incorporated city and now Lemoore is on the map of Kings County.

Oh by the way, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the Naval Air Station Lemoore. It’s been a big part of this community since 1961.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.