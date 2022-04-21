Today’s story is about a family that developed a community, but it isn’t their family name that ended up on the map.

In 1865, right at the end of the Civil War, JWC Pogue and his family settled very near here.

They chose this spot, it was near a tributary of the Kaweah River called Lime Kiln Creek.

Eventually, they owned 10,000 acres and started planting citrus trees in 1877.

In 1879, Mr. Pogue took on a couple of partners and they created a 13 room hotel.

They called it “The Cottonwoods”.

But just 2 years later, the partners were no longer in the picture.

He owned it free and clear, so they renamed it “The Pogue Hotel”.

Eventually the family got out of the hotel business and this became the family residence.

And in 1894, the former Pogue Hotel became the first house in the townsite that was named for the variety of citrus that was planted some 30 years before.

And now Lemon Cove is on the map of Tulare County.

Oh, by the way, the Pogue Hotel has had several different uses over the years.

It was home to the American Legion for a while.

It was a branch library.

But in 1936, the Pogue family donated it to the Lemon Cove Women’s Club and they’ve been taking care of it ever since.

And it was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1991.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.