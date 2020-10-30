On The Map: Le Grand

Today we go back about 125 years to introduce you to a man who got his name put on a couple of places... on the map.

In 1896 as the San Francisco and San Joaquin Railroad, later known as Santa Fe, were growing, they had to actually buy the land or get permission to put their railroads in.

One of those owners was named William Dickenson. He wasn’t exactly local. He was from Stockton. But the point is, he owned all of this land.

Well, he must have had a pretty good deal, because they named two stations after him. One was down the way a couple of miles, and then there was this one.

Well, the one down the way got his last name of Dickenson.

But this one got the name of his middle name… William Le Grand Dickenson.

And so Le Grand is on the map of Merced County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.