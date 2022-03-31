A war, a treaty, a broken business deal, maybe a bit of mental domestic abuse, and just a touch of narcissism all contributed to the name of this place on the map.

The Rancho Laguna De Tache was a Mexican land grant given to Manuel Castro by then Governor Pío Pico in 1846.

This was very close to the beginning of the Mexican American War.

At the end of the war, the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo said that all land grants would be honored, so Manuel Castro owned the land until he sold it to Jeremiah Clark some 20 years later.

Now Clark leased his land to Poly-Heilbron and Company with a 10-year option and then they could buy at the end of that 10 years.

But his wife, Charlotte had other ideas.

She had him declared mentally incompetent, meaning any deal that he made with the company would be void.

And although Jeremiah fought in court for several years, Charlotte eventually won.

She took ownership of the land and she sold it to two men.

The two men were named Lewellen Nares and Charles Laton.

They both established communities and the both named those communities after themselves.

Lewellen Nares gave us Lanare, and Charles Laton, obviously gave us Laton on the map of Fresno County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.