On The Map: Lanare

A broken marriage and a broken business deal. Just two of the reasons why you’ll find this name on the map.

The Rancho Laguna De Tache was a Mexican land grant, given by, then Governor Pio Pico to Manuel Castro in 1846.

Well, 1846 was also the beginning of the Mexican-American War.

And when the war was over, the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo said that all the land grants given were going top be honored by the United States.

So Manuel Castro got to hang on to the land, at least until he sold it some 20 years later to Jeremiah Clark.

Well, Jeremiah Clark leased his land to Polly Heilbron & Company.

The term of the lease was ten years with an option to buy.

Well, at the end of the ten years, Jeremiah’s wife Charlotte got different ideas.

She had Jeremiah declared mentally incompetent.

And although it took a few years of court cases to get through, Charlotte eventually won.

She, being the new owner, sold the land to two men.

One of the men she sold to was an Englishman named Llewellyn A Nares.

And the community he established he named after himself, like you do.

Lanare, on the map of Fresno County.

Oh by the way, the other man that that purchased the Rancho Laguna De Tache?

His name was Charles Laton.

So we’re going to hear this story again.

With Josh Dean Behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.