Today we get a chance to toast the creator of this series as well as the community that cemented – or should I say “fermented” its place on the map.

Daniel J. Ellis was a builder and in 1899 he was commissioned to build a winery and distillery.

At the time it was the largest distillery in the entire world.

Construction began in 1900 and by 1904 the first crushed grapes went into production.

It was commissioned by the Lachman and Jacoby Winery based out of Petaluma in Sonoma County.

And I can share with you that Bob Long actually talked about this winery and distillery and the name it shares with this community.

(Bob Long)

“It’s a name that back in 1899 hung over the door of what was once the world’s largest winery and distillery.

And incidentally, that’s where Christian Brothers Brandy and some of their wines come from.”

(AJ)

Well since Bob recorded that some time ago, management has changed.

It’s now O’Neill Vintner and Distillery.

The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad named their rail stop after the Lachman and Jacoby distillery.

They shortened it a little.

But both names were represented and they came up with…

Lac Jac, on the map of Fresno County.

There’s a lot of equipment and memorabilia left over from the old Christian Brothers days, including copper pots, column stills, and this, a Madonna statue that new management considers to be a good luck charm.

(Bob)

With Earl Bradley behind the camera, I’m Bob Long.

(AJ)

With Joe Whittington behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.