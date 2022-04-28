Necessity, it is said, is the mother of invention. It’s the reason why today’s community was established. A thief stole the town’s future, but he could never steal its place on the map.

The Kings River. That’s what this is, this Kings River.

Well, you’re going to have to imagine what it was like when this river was really flowing during the Gold Rush.

There were a lot of people coming to California from all over the world, really, trying to strike it rich.

And if you had a ferry, you could make money because people needed to cross these rivers.

The Stone & Waters Ferry crossed the San Joaquin River.

The Firebaugh Ferry, owned by Andrew Firebaugh, and he actually got the town named after him because he owned the ferry.

Well Lucius Whitmore owned the first ferry that crossed the Kings river.

And the town that sprang up became a bustling town because it was the only place that had a general store between Millerton and Visalia.

If you needed to buy something, this is where you had to come.

In 1873, this town took a turn for the worse.

Tiburcio Vásquez and his gang attacked the town and robbed it.

It’s told some three dozen men were tied up.

The gang made off with about 2,000 dollars of the towns money.

That’s about 45,000 dollars in today’s money.

The town never really recovered.

By 1890 it was completely abandoned and in 1930 the last building was demolished.

In fact, the only thing that remains is this marker that tells us of the existence of Kingston, on the map of Kings County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.