Today we visit a city that went through several names, official and otherwise before it finally became this place on the map.

It was 1873 that a community was established here next to the Kings River.

It was called “Kings River Switch”.

It’s not very creative, but, you know, there it is.

About a year later, they changed the name to “Wheatville”.

That one wasn’t very popular, because it didn’t even last a full year.

Well, it was about that time that two gentlemen, they were big land owners in the area, decided to name the community after themselves.

Those two names were Josiah Draper and Andrew Farley.

Everything on the west side of the tracks would be named Farleyville and everything on the eastern side of the tracks would be named Draperville.

That didn’t last too long either.

And they finally settled on the name Kingsburg, on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, Kingsburg is famous for its Swedish population, in fact at one point more than 90% of the population was of Swedish descent.

It was called “Little Sweden”, unofficially, of course.

But the Swedish influence is still evident to this day.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.