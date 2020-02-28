On The Map: Kerman

You may be surprised at how one small town can be connected to so much money and power. Allow me to introduce you to just such a place that you can find... on the map.

Collis was the name of this town in the late 1800s for Collis Huntington, as in Huntington Beach, Huntington Lake.

William Kerckhoff and Jacob Mansar bought some land around this area and formed a community. It was all Germans and Scandinavians at the time.

STOP THE TAPE! Alright… a little bit of an explanation about these two gentlemen. First off, William Kerckhoff… big time business man in Southern California and in the Central Valley he owned something called the San Joaquin Light and Power Company. That later became part of Pacific Gas and Electric. And if you don’t know who that is, their initials are P.G. & E.

Also in Southern California he bought an area of land called “Rancho Rodeo de las Aguas”. He tried to drill for oil, struck water instead, and instead of turning it into an oil field, he turned it into a residential area that later became known as “Beverly Hills”. So this guy had some money.

Now, about Jacob Mansar… I don’t know anything. I couldn’t find anything. I couldn’t find his picture. Roll the tape!

And they re-named the town for those two gentlemen.

If you take the first syllables of those two last names you get KER, MAN.

Kerman, on the map of Fresno County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

