A lot of these stories are about the railroad creating a new town, or establishing a city. Today’s story is about the railroad’s efforts to completely eradicate a community and wipe it from its place on the map.

Burnett Haskell, James Martin, and John Redstone were big-time labor union guys in San Francisco in the late 1800s.

They had an idea to form a socialist colony here in the Sierra Nevada foothill and mountain areas.

You see, they were influenced by the writings of Gronlund and Marx.

For a time, the colony had control over part of the Sierra Nevada that is now known as Sequoia National Park.

The Timber and Stone Act of 1878 called a lot of this area “unfit for farming” but it could be used for logging and mining.

That’s how the colony intended to make their collective living.

They applied for land patents and while they waited for the paperwork to go through, the group started building a road in order to haul their potential lumber out of the forest.

But the Southern Pacific Railroad saw the colony as competition to their logging enterprises, and in 1890 they used their political clout to help get legislation passed that established Sequoia National Park which effectively removed the colony’s ability to log that area.

All of their land patents were denied.

In fact, the people of the colony were now considered trespassers and a few were convicted of illegal logging.

That was the death blow.

The colony officially disbanded in 1892.

This little post office that continues to receive mail to this day is the only thing that remains of that old colony known as Kaweah on the map of Tulare County.

